NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A former New Hanover Township, Montgomery County police officer is suing the township, the township manager, the police chief, and his election opponent.

Dennis Psota, who served as a New Hanover police officer for 23 years, accused them of damaging his reputation and therefore losing an election bid for Magisterial District Judge.

Psota says he was harassed after his activity as a whistleblower and after an ongoing conflict with the police chief.

He is seeking lost wages and damages.

We left messages for the defendants in the suit for reaction, but have not heard back yet.

