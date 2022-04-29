2016 photo of Kathleen Kane

Kathleen Kane in 2016

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has been taken into custody on an alleged probation violation.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County says 55-year-old Kathleen Kane is behind bars at the county jail.

Kane was charged with drunken driving following a crash in Scranton last month.

A Montgomery County judge then issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Kane was on probation from her 2016 conviction for perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass a rival prosecutor.

