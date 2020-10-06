KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - A former Palisades High School math teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to indecent exposure and invasion of privacy after he was caught last year secretly taking photographs looking up the skirts of female students and sharing the photos online, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office.
Francis James Reppert Jr., 27, of Quakertown, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure, a first-degree misdemeanor, and two counts of invasion of privacy, second-degree misdemeanors.
The DA's office says sentencing was deferred for 90 days while Reppert undergoes a sex offender evaluation. As part of his plea, Reppert will be required to register through Megan’s Law for at least 15 years.
Reppert was charged this January following an investigation that began in October 2019 after a student captured a video of Reppert viewing, and zooming in on, a photo of what appeared to be a student’s legs. Reppert admitted he took photos of the victim, Deputy District Attorney Matthew S. Lannetti said in court Tuesday.
State police found additional images on Reppert’s personal iPhone and a school-issued iPad, the DA's office said. The photos, taken from underneath Reppert’s desk, depicted three female students. Investigators also recovered photos of Reppert exposing himself inside Palisades High School. Reppert was fired by the Palisades School District late last year.
Besides teaching math, Reppert also coached boys’ and girls’ tennis and had been employed by the school district since August 2016.