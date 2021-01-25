KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - A former Palisades High School math teacher was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to secretly taking photographs looking up the skirts of female students and sharing the photos online.
27-year-old Francis Reppert Jr. has been sentenced to one year less a day to two years less a day at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. The jail time will be followed by two years of probation.
He pleaded guilty to charges of indecent exposure and invasion of privacy for taking those photos and then sharing them online.
Reppert was also ordered to pay more than $2,000 toward the Victims Compensation Assistance Program to cover the costs of therapy for the students. As part of his plea, Reppert will be required to register through Megan’s Law for at least 15 years.
Reppert was fired by the Palisades School District in late 2019. He had been employed by the district since August 2016.