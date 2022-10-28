PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia Phillie is sounding off about his old team's World Series chances ahead of Game 1 Friday.

Howard Bedell says he's excited to see Philadelphia going for the championship.

The Pottstown High School grad played for the team in the 60s.

He also served in the front office for multiple years, including during the 1980 World Series.

Bedell says the way the Phillies are competing makes it all the more interesting.

"The Phillies represent a particular time in sport that we've not ever experienced and each of those players are making an all-out effort to be the best they can," Bedell said.

Bedell says he believes the team will win the World Series in six games.