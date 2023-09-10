Imagine living under the same roof as convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

That was the reality for Franco Rosa.

"I made a mistake of not doing a background check," said Rosa.

Rosa lived with Cavalcante in King of Prussia, up until the day he murdered his ex-girlfriend in Chester County in 2021.

He's now on-edge knowing Calvacante has escaped from the Chester County Prison, and has been on the run for 11 days.

"I just got very anxious, I got very nervous," said Rosa

"I just want this to be over as soon as possible

On Sunday, Investigators shifted the focus of their search to Wynn Hollow Road in Nantmeal Township, Chester County.

Residents are warned to stay on high alert.

Rosa is warning his friends who know Calvacante to do the same.

'We don't know if he's going to try and hide in one of our houses," said Rosa.

"I even told my friends check your vans, check your storage, make sure it's all good. I just want him to be caught, I want this over so I can live my normal life and not be nervous."