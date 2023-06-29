A Bethlehem man is accused of sexually assaulting a female student when he worked as a band instructor at a high school in Montgomery County.

Perry Boucher, 49, was arraigned last week on charges of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors in the alleged assaults more than a decade ago, according to police paperwork.

Boucher, who worked as a part-time band instructor for the Souderton Area High School from about 2002-2012, first met the student when she was a freshman during the 2007-2008 school year, police say.

The student, now 30, said Boucher would tell her she seemed out of sorts or distracted during drums practice, and that he was there and could be a good listener for her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He began giving the student private lessons during the summer of 2008, some of which were at the high school and some at the student's home, authorities say.

Boucher gave the girl, who would have been 16 in 2008, gifts, including a necklace, iPod and a cell phone for communicating with him, the paperwork says.

He would text her and message her through Myspace. The messages were about band and drumming at first, but then turned personal and sexual in nature as the student entered 10th grade, police say.

Boucher's messages became constant during the day and controlling, police say. He'd also use "guilt trips" to say he would hurt or kill himself if she didn't do something.

On one occasion, Boucher gave the girl Oxycodone pills when she had a headache, police allege. She made herself throw up when she learned what they were.

Their relationship turned physical during the 2008-2009 school year, when the victim was in 10th grade, police say.

At least twice, Boucher took the girl into a janitor's closet at the school and sexually assaulted her, court paperwork says.

Boucher was charged earlier this month and arraigned last Thursday. He's out on $5,000 cash bail, court records show.