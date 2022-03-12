Temple University

 PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | A former dean of Temple University’s business school has been sentenced to a year and two months in prison in a scheme to falsely boost the school’s rankings.

Moshe Porat asked a federal judge Friday to spare him a prison term so he could care for his ailing wife.

But, the judge cited Porat’s lack of remorse and cited his obsession with driving the Fox School of Business to the top spot as “maniacal.” Porat was convicted in November of federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Porat submitted false information to U.S. News & World Report that boosted the university’s online MBA program to the top rank for four years.

