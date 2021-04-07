Handcuffs generic
MGN

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A former police officer in Bucks County stands accused of sexually abusing four teenagers years ago, authorities said.

The Bucks County district attorney is set to announce charges against James Carey, a former Warminster Township police officer, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Carey is accused of sexually abusing four teenage boys while he worked as a D.A.R.E. officer 20 years ago, said a spokesperson for the DA's office.

D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, is a national program to teach kids to resist drugs and violence. Officers from local departments go around to schools to present the curriculum.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County detectives and an investigating grand jury, officials said.

The DA's office did not release further details on the accusations.

Carey is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

DA Matt Weintraub scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the charges.

