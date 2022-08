A former worker in the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office is suing the county, claiming she was wrongfully fired.

Carol Schaffling claims Daniel McPhillips, the new Recorder of Deeds, fired her because she supported his Democratic opponent in last year's election.

McPhillips and the Recorder of Deeds office are also named in the suit.

Schaffling wants back pay and other damages.

McPhillips and the county both told us they had no comment.