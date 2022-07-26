EAST ROCKHILL TWP. - Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority's potential wastewater system sale to Aqua Pennsylvania spurred a public forum Tuesday morning at the Bucks County Community College's Upper Bucks campus.

Representatives of both entities and activists offered their views on the $1.1 billion transaction, which, if consummated, would result in the largest-ever U.S. public wastewater system privatization.

The deal would give Bucks County roughly $1 billion and many options.

The sale proceeds could pay down acquired debt, create a stabilization funds for sewer rates or provide cash for essential services, or a combination of all three.

The proceeds could also be used to mitigate Aqua rate increases on consumers for 10 years.

Aqua's offer includes a complete rate freeze for the first year. The authority said rate increases would be marginal - about $20 per month by 2033. Aqua can eventually increase rates to match their current rate.

As part of Aqua's offer, BCWSA said all employees will maintain their employment.

This scenario enticed BCWSA board's July 13 vote to enter into a one-year exclusive negotiation agreement with Aqua. Bucks County Commissioners would then vote on any deal if one was made and approved.

On Tuesday, a BCWSA display indicated, "we have not made a final decision on the acquisition offer." A final decision is expected this fall.

Benjamin Jones, chief executive officer of BCWSA, told the audience Tuesday that ratepayers would not pay more in rates over the next decade whether the deal with Aqua is consummated or not, thanks to the rate stabilization fund.

Aqua officials touted their ability to comply with a myriad of government environmental regulations and to take on the substantial risk associated with running a wastewater system.

Aqua also will seek also state Public Utilities Commission approval to replace damaged customer wastewater laterals to address storm water inflow. This is something BCWSA is not permitted to do.

The company operates 21 wastewater plans through 4,600 miles of pipe for 1.3 million customers in southeastern Pennsylvania.

One group against the deal is the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association. On Tuesday, officials representing Region One, consisting of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, labeled the deal as "corporate greed."

"Instead of sacrificing public ownership and control, these systems should be held and operated in a public trust to be handed down to our children and their children," Michael Sullivan, director of Region One wrote in correspondence to Bucks County municipal and community leaders.