AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up.

Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there realized there was a need for additional items when placing foster kids.

"They wanted to fill in the gap and also make it possible for other families who might want to foster but can't run out and get a crib at 9:00 at night if they get a placement," says Ashley Shollenberger, Co-Coordinator Fostering Hope Berks Chapter.

The nonprofit is now in Berks and is in the process of setting up a closet space for donated items at St. Paul's UCC in Amity Township.

Its mission is to have a closet available for foster kids who need things they don't have. It also provides bags of Hope and duffels for children relocating.

"It's already a crushing situation if a child is being removed from their home and to have their possessions, maybe the only possessions they're going to have from their previous situation, in trash bags, is not a great feeling," says Shollenberger.

Right now, what they need the most is volunteers and items to help get this space set up like a closet for a shopping experience.

"We definitely need the shelving or some sort of closets, furniture to help this spot," says Shollenberger.

The organization is having two fundraisers this month; one on November 18th at Five Guys restaurants in Berks and another on November 20th at the Reading Royals game.

Some proceeds from each will go toward Fostering Hope.