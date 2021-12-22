DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Sellersville man and his co-worker, who's a person of interest in the case.
Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Matthew Branning, 50, and his co-worker, 47-year-old Michael Stark, who have been missing since October 15, said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, during a news conference Wednesday.
Branning was last seen on surveillance video stopping at an ATM in Sellersville in his vehicle after work, around 4 p.m., Weintraub said. Video shows another person is in the backseat, though it's not clear who that is.
After that, cell phone and toll data show Branning's phone and vehicle, a silver 2002 Lexus SUV, travel to Cape May, New Jersey.
Store video from a Wawa in Cape May shows Stark making a purchase around 9:30 p.m. that night, but Branning is not seen, Weintraub said.
Branning's vehicle later heads back towards Pennsylvania, but it's not clear who is driving. There has been no trace of Branning since then, the DA said. His family says it is very out of character for him to disappear and not contact them.
Meanwhile, authorities have also been looking for Stark, who they say is a person of interest in the case.
Weintraub said investigators have no indication that Branning and Stark knew each other outside of work or that there was "bad blood" between the two. They both worked at Enchlor Inc., a manufacturer in Silverdale, near Sellersville, and both went missing on the same day at the same time.
"It's disturbing to me, I don't believe in coincidences," Weintraub said. "Candidly, we suspect foul play. We don't know that for a fact, but that's why we have such high interest in this case."
Stark was seen on surveillance video on November 13 at a pawn shop in Garden City, Michigan. Law enforcement have not been able to contact him.
He is also wanted in Monroe County on resisting arrest and paraphernalia charges.
The DA said they're at a point in the investigation where they need the public's help, and they don't want the case to go cold.
"Let us be the judge of if your information has value or not. Please don't hesitate to contact us," Weintraub said.
Anyone with information on Branning, Stark or Branning's vehicle is asked to call Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6056 or submit an anonymous tip through bucksda.org.