DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – Couples will be able to get married free of charge on Valentine's Day in Doylestown.
The Bucks County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans' Court, Linda Bobrin, will be offering a free marriage ceremony on Valentine's Day at 1 p.m. in the rotunda of the Old Courthouse in Doylestown.
The event is open to all couples interested. The event will also be open to couples who would like to renew their vows.
The Vows and Valentine's ceremony will feature hors d'oeuvres, flowers, professional photographers, and more. As marriage licenses are valid for 60 days, couples interested are encouraged to apply for their license as soon as possible.
To donate to the Vows and Veterans cause, for more information, or to RSVP, people can email emarriage@buckscounty.org.
The event is being held a few months after Bobrin hosted the office's first Vows and Veterans Expo. Five couples were married, at no cost to them, in the courtyard of the old courthouse in Doylestown.
The ceremony was officiated by Under-Secretary of the Army, Patrick J. Murphy. All couples were given a free stay at HollyHedge Estate in New Hope. Local businesses offered an array of services and products, discounted or entirely free, helping make the event possible.