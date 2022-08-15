HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's attorney general's office said Friday is the deadline for people potentially impacted by the Mariner East 2 pipeline to submit a request for water testing.

It said more than 800 people living along the pipeline's route have been notified about testing availability. So far, more than 150 people have applied, according to the office.

"Once the forms are filled out, they can be emailed back to us or they can be submitted through the mail," said Rebecca Franz, chief deputy attorney general for environmental crimes.

According to the attorney general, as part of an agreement, Energy Transfer will pay for independent testing of homeowners' water and promised to remediate contamination in a settlement of two separate criminal cases.

Under the agreement, the company will also pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the route of the East Mariner pipeline network, which includes Berks County and other southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

The attorney general said thousands of gallons of drilling fluid was spilled at Marsh Creek State Park near Downingtown in 2020.

Franz said once her office gets information back from residents about the water testing, it will be compiling a list of residents who have complaints, and those will all be transmitted to various professional geologists who will be chosen to participate in the project.

"They will all undertake an independent evaluation of each water supply that comes in to determine if there was any impact from the construction project," Franz said.

She said the office wants to hear from anyone who feels his or her water supply may have been impacted.