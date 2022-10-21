PHILADELPHIA – It's another Friday night in Philly at Citizens Bank Park for fans who shuffled into the parking lot hours leading up to the big game.

It's the third of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres.

"The vibe's electric, the vibes are crazy," said Andrew, a loyal fan.

Both teams entered the game tied with one win each under their respective belts, but Phillies fans are confident they'll have another by the end of the night.

"I'm guaranteeing a win tonight," said Nick Harding. "It's been a long time coming. I think we deserve it."

"We're not losing a game in Philadelphia," said Andrew.

Friday's game is set for 7:37 p.m. at the South Philadelphia stadium, where the vibes are indeed very high.

"Phillies by a million," said Bryce Meredith. "We're back home, and the crowd is electric."

Some fans, of course, made the trek from the Lehigh Valley to show their support.

"The vibes are awesome," said Tom Seddon, of Bethlehem. "This is the place to be. If you're not here, you're missing out."

"It's worth the trip," said Matt Distler, of Allentown. "I have to come see the explosion that happened last week."