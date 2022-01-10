PHILADELPHIA — The ticker at the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University sent out the sad news for a man who made many happy.
"Complete and total shock," said George Cummings, the general manager of Temple University TV and a friend of Saget's. "It totally caught me off guard. Really surprised."
Cummings befriended Saget during their senior year at the university in north Philadelphia, and he got Saget to give acting a try.
"I convinced Bob to be Stanley Kowalski," Cummings recalled. "He didn't want to do it. He always loved doing comedy, even back then. That was his love, and I said, 'Sure, Bob. Come on.' I talked him into it. I always joke that I'm the one that convinced him to act, because he did a great job."
It would be a life of many great jobs, from the role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House," to the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," as well as directing.
"There was no doubt in my mind that he would succeed, and actually, his time at Temple was capstoned by winning the student Oscar Award, the National Student Oscar Award, which was his ticket to Los Angeles."
Saget's career would span decades and spread internationally, but his ties to southeastern Pennsylvania, specifically Temple University in Philadelphia, remained strong.
"Bob has always been a friend of Temple... a couple of times I had to reach out to him to get either a sound bite or something for when we honored Lew [Klein] with the television academy. We gave him the governor's award some years ago," Cummings said.
Saget died after a night of doing what he loved -- entertaining and making people laugh with his stand-up comedy routine.
"I really think the impact he made on television, through 'Full House' and 'America's Funniest Home Videos,' is probably his greatest acting legacy," Cummings said, "but his personal legacy will always be underneath. Behind that guy was a truly nice human being."