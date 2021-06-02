ORWIGSBURG, Pa. – Images and sounds of Memorial Day have a lot to do with loss.
"Memorial Day is, to be perfectly honest with you, a very difficult day for us," said Jay Jones of Orwigsburg.
His son, Orwigsburg native Capt. Jason B. Jones, made the ultimate sacrifice, killed in action in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
"It's just heartwarming to us that after seven years, people still do care," Jay Jones said. "They give us so much support."
This story, though, just after Memorial Day and on the eve of the seventh anniversary of Jones's death, isn't so much about loss. Rather, it's about something being found — in a Baghdad bazaar — by a former Missouri police officer helping military in the region.
"For some reason, I looked in that display case the day," recounted Dan Seger of Missouri. "I walked in there and I saw that bracelet and recognized what it was and asked him if I could see it."
It's silver, a few inches around, with text etched onto its shimmery surface. The jeweler relayed its story.
"The best that he could remember is one of his friends had came in and had this made after he was (killed in action), and for whatever reason, was never able to come back to get it," Seger recalled.
A subsequent Google search brought up Jones's foundation.
"I've got this bracelet. I'd love to get it to his family," Seger remembered about how he initiated contact with Jones's family. "Is there any way that you can direct me to them?"
Now, the bracelet crafted thousands of miles away is back in the hands of the family of the man it was meant to memorialize.
As Jones's family sees another Memorial Day pass by and reflects on the loss, they're also recalling something found, on the eve of the anniversary for their son who gave it all.
"It's a real sentimental piece that we now have and we're really happy to have it," Jay Jones said. "It's very heartwarming. It's just another example of the support we've received, not only from the local community but from people all over the world, really."
Visit the Captain Jason Jones Memorial Foundation website to find out more, just like Seger did.