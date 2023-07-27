The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says a full ramp closure is scheduled to begin Monday at the Lansdale Interchange.

The commission is advising motorists traveling on State Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) that the SB only entrance ramp to the Northeastern Extension (I-476) at Lansdale Interchange, Exit 31A, in Montgomery County, will be closed from July 31 to approximately September 30.

Motorists should utilize the conventional toll plaza lanes from State Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) to access the PA Turnpike (I-476) in the SB direction.

The closure is scheduled for two months.

It is part of a PennDOT project that includes reconstruction and reconfiguration of the SB only entrance ramp.

Once the road work is completed, it will allow for a second left turn from State Route 63 east to the I-476 SB ramp.