Fulton Financial Corp., a Lancaster-based bank that has Lehigh Valley branches, has completed its purchase of Prudential Bancorp.
The cash-and-stock deal was valued at about $142.1 million when announced March 2. In May, Fulton said it had received federal and Pennsylvania regulatory approvals to proceed with the acquisition.
The purchase expands Fulton's reach in Philadelphia, where Prudential is based. The transaction was completed in four months.
As part of the deal, Fulton contributed $2 million to its Fulton Forward Foundation to be used to help non-profit Philadelphia organizations that promote home ownership, job training, financial education and diversity.
Fulton Financial is now the holding company for Fulton Bank and Prudential Bank. Fulton has assets of about $26.4 billion and has more than 200 financial centers total in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.
Stock in Fulton Financial trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol FULT. The closing price Friday was $14.59 per share. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $14.12.
Fulton Financial completes purchase of Prudential Bancorp, expanding Philadelphia presence
