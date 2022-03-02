LANCASTER, Pa. - Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. announced Wednesday that they are merging.
Prudential will merge with and into Fulton in a stock and cash transaction, according to a news release from Fulton Financial. The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company.
Fulton Financial Corporation, the bank holding company for Fulton Bank, N.A., with consolidated assets of approximately $26 billion, provides financial services through 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Prudential is the holding company of Prudential Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank with assets of approximately $1.1 billion.
Prudential conducts business from its headquarters and main office in Philadelphia, as well as seven additional full-service financial centers in Philadelphia, and one each in Drexel Hill, Delaware County and Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Prudential shareholders will receive Fulton common stock based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7974 Fulton shares and $3.65 in cash for each Prudential share they own, according to the news release.
The implied value of the transaction, based on the 10-day volume weighted average stock price of $18.01 for Fulton’s common stock for the period ending March 1, 2022, is approximately $142.1 million in the aggregate, or $18.01 per Prudential common share, the company said.
The transaction is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange with respect to the stock consideration received by Prudential shareholders. In aggregate, approximately 80% of the transaction consideration to Prudential common shareholders will consist of Fulton common stock, with the remaining 20% payable in cash.
The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.