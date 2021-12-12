QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- Caleb Byelich said he loves giving back, one cup of hot chocolate at a time.
"It feels good to be able to do this," said Byelich, of Quakertown. "I love seeing the community get together in one big group and I like to see everyone having fun and talking to people."
The 11-year-old started Caleb's Cocoa Café, a hot chocolate and baked goods stand held once a year around the holidays.
All the proceeds go to help the Upper Bucks Code Blue Homeless Shelter.
"It's just a beautiful thing, goodness and beauty and it goes to a good cause," said Loren Byelich, Caleb's father.
Caleb's parents Loren and Alicia Byelich said it all started with a trip to Baltimore, where Caleb noticed homeless people.
"He said on the way home, 'I need to do something to help them,'" said Alicia Byelich.
Not long after is when Caleb's Cocoa Cafe started, raising more than $1,000 in the first year and that amount keeps growing year after year.
"It's just amazing, everything what God can do, what people can do and the community," said Loren Byelich.
Now several years in the making, it has become quite the community event with students getting involved and a bakery donating goods.
This is all at a time when shelter volunteer Louise Butcher said they are seeing a high demand for assistance.
"Demand for funds is always great," said Butcher.
And for all those helping out, Caleb has a message.
"Thank you so much for coming. Thank you for all this support," said Caleb Byelich.