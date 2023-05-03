BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - Tucked into Buckingham Mountain, a one-room church on less than a half-acre of land sitting on the side of Holicong Road, is a slice of Bucks County's surreptitious history.

"That was a refuge for folks that are coming from Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland," said Church Rev. David Jackson.

Built by the Quakers, runaway and freed slaves in 1834, Mount Gilead Church, just outside of New Hope, at one time gave hope, as part of the Underground Railroad.

"People have lived in this area for years and didn't even know it existed. So it has a covert nature to it, which was really the underlying feature to the whole project of the Underground Railroad," Jackson said.

With only five yearly services and repair needs mounting, Mount Gilead is now the one in need of public help. A Sunday afternoon open house and fundraiser will showcase area artists like Jim Lukens, who's auctioning off a painting to benefit the church.

"This was a beacon for people, and I hope it (the fundraiser) keeps the story alive and helps for something as we go forward into the future," he said.

"First time you came here, how old were you?" I asked Thomas K. Phillips, as we walked through the adjacent cemetery.

"About 9," he said.

However, it was a lifetime impact for the filmmaker whose 2016 film "The North Star" highlighted Mount Gilead's hidden role, especially during the time period of The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which allowed slave owners to capture escaped slaves in free states.

"Everyone has a common bond, a common ground that they can reach. It's important in this time I think to take a look at that and have a deep thought about it," he said.

History is no longer hidden in plain sight. You can find the church at 1940 Holicong Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County. The open house and fundraiser will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. If you would like to donate you can head to mountgilead.org.