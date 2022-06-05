POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Pottstown community celebrated the life of a beloved police officer and military veteran.
Funeral services were held Saturday for Richard Rotz.
He was a patrolman and sergeant in the Pottstown police department for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999.
Before that, Rotz was a military police officer.
He was called into service right after the assassination of JFK.
"He was standing guard at the grave of John F. Kennedy," said Richard Drumheller, retired Pottstown police chief. "Richard has a lot of history. He left the military police and came to Pottstown. That's how he got started here."
After serving with Pottstown police, Rotz spent nine years with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.