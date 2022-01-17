Philadelphia Fire

Soot covers the exterior wall of the building of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Mourners gathered Monday for funeral services for nine children and three adults who died in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the deadliest blaze in the city in more than a century.

A funeral procession on the rain-soaked streets of the city Monday morning was followed by services at Temple University’s Liacouras Center. The victims were all on the third floor of a duplex north of the city center near the Philadelphia Museum of Art that caught fire Jan. 5.

