Funeral services are now set for the Temple University police officer who was shot and killed this past weekend in the line of duty.

Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who is the son of former Allentown police chief Joel Fitzgerald, will be laid to rest this week. Philadelphia FOP Lodge #5 announced viewings will be held on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The 31-year-old father of four was shot multiple times after trying to arrest a robbery suspect Saturday night. Court documents say that when fellow officers arrived on scene they found Fitzgerald with gunshots to his upper torso and face.

The disturbing details continue to come out about the lengths the accused cop killer took to make sure he was dead before leaving the scene.

According to court documents, video surveillance shows Officer Chris Fitzgerald chasing a male dressed in all black in the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue. Fitzgerald catches up to the male and they get in a struggle, and the male then fires a handgun at Fitzgerald, who falls to the ground, according to court paperwork.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, then stands over Fitzgerald and fires several more shots at his face and torso, police say. The teen then tries to take the officer's gun but can't get it out of the holster, then he goes through the officer's pockets before running away, court documents say.

Once Pfeffer leaves the scene, he's seen stealing a car and driving it for a distance until he ditches it and gets picked up by his mom, the documents say.

His mother picked him up Saturday night and took him back home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, which is where he was arrested Sunday morning.

Police say thanks to the surveillance video, it only took them 12 hours to track down Pfeffer and take him into custody.

"We were fortunate enough to take the subject into custody without incident," said U.S. Marshal Rob Clark.

Officers used Fitzgerald's handcuffs to arrest Pfeffer, a move that Clark says is tradition when there is a fallen officer.

"We thought it was important to remember Officer Fitzgerald by once again placing his cuffs on the suspect," Clark said.

Pfeffer was transferred to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility early Monday morning. He had a preliminary arraignment Monday morning and is scheduled to be back in court March 7.

He's charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and other charges related to the carjacking, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.