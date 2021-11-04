NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph C. Gale again expressed his displeasure with Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system.
At Thursday morning’s Board of Commissioners meeting Gale said, “We have another mail-in voting fiasco. There are 16,000 incorrect ballots and over 21,000 mail-in ballots are outstanding.”
Gale holds both political parties responsible and said that the Pennsylvania legislature “acted unconstitutionally in 2020 when it passed Act 77.” That’s the reason, Gale said, that he has voted against every expenditure related to mail-in voting: “I don’t have confidence in the process.”
Commissioner Chair, Valerie A. Arkoosh, M.D., responded and said that Act 77 has been found constitutional. She asked County Chief Operating Officer, Lee Soltiziak, to explain how the county protects the validity of ballots. Soltiziak assured that was being done, but had to admit, “The counting of votes is slower than we wish.”
Commission Vice-Chair, Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr, stayed out of the fray, and simply thanked all poll workers for their service.
During the public comment section, resident Thomas Blair thanked Gale for his stance on mail-in ballots.
Blair said that on election day, the in-person voting totals in Montgomery County were split evenly between the parties, but mail-in votes ran 6 to 1 in favor of Democrats. He asked rhetorically, “Does this raise curiosity among the commissioners? Does it lead to ballot harvesting?”
Earlier, Arkoosh announced that the Hurricane Ida recovery activity continued and that FEMA had aided more than 5,300 residents with over $8 million in funds. Davis Evans of the Small Business Administration pointed out that homeowners have until November 11 and business owners until June 22, 2022 to apply for FEMA assistance.
The commissioners authorized the Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority to approve a MontcoForward Loan to Tech, Tag & Label, Hatfield, Pa. in the amount of $475,000 over 10 years at 2.5% interest. The proceeds will be used to buy new machinery that will expand capacity and lead to up to three employees to be added in the next year.
Other actions
Major contracts approved by the commissioners included the payment of $28,800,000.00 to Independence Blue Cross for medical insurance; $2,200,000.00 to Aetna Incorporated for dental insurance; and $700,000.00 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for unemployment compensation insurance.
Also, the commissioners awarded a contract for Youth Center healthcare services to PrimeCare Medical, Harrisburg, Pa. in the amount of $1,004,368.60 and approved a contract amendment for $500,000.00 with the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, King of Prussia, Pa.
In addition, an emergency procurement for bridge repairs caused by Hurricane Ida was awarded to Loftus Construction Incorporated, Cinnaminson, N.J. in the amount of $658,804.04.