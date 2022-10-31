MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Oct 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a three-run home run during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

 Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Game Three of the World Series has been postponed due to rain.

Game Three will be rescheduled for Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. 

The remainder of the series will push back by a day. Tickets for all games remain valid for the game number on each ticket.

The series is currently tied 1-1. The Phillies won Game 1, while the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 2.

Scroll down for comments if available