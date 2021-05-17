GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. - Volunteers with a church in Montgomery County have a new resource they can use to support their food ministry.
Members of New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church planted a "Garden of Hope" on Monday morning. They plan to grow their own produce and use it in the meals they provide in the community.
The church's food ministry feeds about 140 people every day. Organizers say they will use the garden to feed those in need and provide conservation education.
"We're doing a buffer zone between us and the wetlands to provide trees that afford protection for animals," said Pastor Scott Staub, "we're also collecting all of the rainwater off of our facility."
The pastor says volunteers plan to double the size of the garden in the coming years. Any extra produce they have each week will be donated to other food ministries.