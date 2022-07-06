KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – Work on gas pipelines will close some lanes on roads in Bucks and Montgomery counties starting later this month, the state Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company plans a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning July 19 for pipeline maintenance, PennDOT said.
The closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 12, PennDOT said.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Transcontinental will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.