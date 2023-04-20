NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County will hold the first of two annual drug take back days, themed "Dose Busters," on Saturday, April 22.

District Attorney Kevin Steele told county commissioners Thursday that the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 35 locations across Montgomery County, including 32 police departments and three food stores.

Unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications will be collected, Steele said.

Acceptable prescription and over-the-counter medications include tablets and capsules, inhalers, vaping products, creams and ointments, nasal sprays and pet medicines. Unacceptable items include liquid medicines, needles and other sharps, Steele pointed out.

He also said that since the program started in 2010, more than 108,000 pounds have been collected and destroyed, including 5,309 pounds in April 2022, and 4,989 pounds in October 2022.

Steele also noted that the county had 1,367 overdose calls in 2022. There were 492 Naloxone administrations that resulted in 350 reversals. Of the top drugs overdosed, 694 were opioids, 92 were methamphetamines, and 44 were phencyclidine.