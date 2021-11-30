CARLISLE, Pa. - The Giant Company is donating a total of $100,000 to nine community organizations in Pennsylvania.
The company's donations mark Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, meant as a day for people to give back.
Some of the money is going to the YMCA of Bucks County to support its Growing Healthier Communities initiative, and to the Between Friends Outreach, a Doylestown-based agency that works with vulnerable community members.
Other organizations include Caring for Friends, Harrisburg University, Keystone Human Services, Keystone Kidspace, Lancaster County Project for the Needy, The Miller Center, and Project GROWS.