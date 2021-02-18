PHILADELPHIA - Giant is moving closer to opening a grocery store that will be the first-of-its-kind for the Carlisle-based company.
The supermarket chain announced Thursday that its urban flagship store -- Riverwalk Giant -- will open on March 19 at 60 North 23rd Street, just steps from the Schuylkill River Trail, in Philadelphia's Logan Square neighborhood.
According to the company, the 65,000-square-foot, two-level store will include a pickup station for online orders; the company's largest plant-based food section; a full-service deli; 600 varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables; a full-size Starbucks; a food hall featuring Mission Taqueria, Saladworks, Hissho Sushi; a beer garden with a tap wall; an outdoor terrace with lounge-style furniture and fire pits.
"Expertly designed to meet the needs of urban dwellers, our Riverwalk store is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and surprise, and of course, pays homage to the city's fantastic food scene," said Nicholas Bertram, Giant's president. "We can't wait for opening day and to finally let the community discover what we've created for them – a one stop destination for all things food."
The store is located at the base of a 25-foot residential building, which will offer residents exclusive access to the store by way of their own elevator. All other customers can reach the store, much of which is on the building's second floor, via an elevator, escalator, or stairs. A dedicated "cartalator" will transport shopping carts between levels, and a ground-level parking garage offers direct access to the store's lobby.
Also Thursday, Giant announced that Jessica Fischer, a 22-year veteran of the company, will serve as manager of the new store, overseeing a staff of 220 people.
"Having been with the company for more than 20 years, I can confidently say that in everything we do, we aspire to deliver a grocery experience that inspires and excites our customers and to be a community partner that lifts up the families and neighborhoods we serve in every sense of the word," Fischer said. "Riverwalk will be no different."
Riverwalk will be Giant's fifth store in Philadelphia. A full-size grocery store opened on Grant Avenue in northeast Philadelphia in 2011. The other locations are Giant Heirloom Markets, the first of which opened in 2018.