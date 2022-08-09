Before the white coat and latex gloves come on, Dr. Neal Stansbury finds his solace on his bike.

The orthopedic surgeon has been biking competitively since 16. His trophy case is full of decades of accolades, and is a stark reminder of what he almost had to leave behind.

"I went from winning bike races and riding my bike 100 miles without blinking an eye to not being able to climb a flight of stairs within a couple of years," Stansbury said.

Four years ago the healthy man in his mid 50's at the time nearly succumbed to a failing heart.

"When you're waiting for a heart transplant, about 30% of people that are waiting actually die, because there's not enough hearts to provide for everybody that needs one," Stansbury said.

Thanks to the Gift of Life Donor Program and a new heart, Dr. Stansbury is alive and back on his bike. He even took home a gold medal for Team Philly in the organization's transplant games in San Diego.

He isn't the only one beating the odds.

Husband and wife Al and Vicki also attended the competition in California, meeting with other recipients and donors. They brought back gold medals, including ballroom dancing.

The couple says their lives are now infinitely better after Vicki's cornea and Al's tissue transplant several years ago.

Their circumstances are completely different, yet their gratitude immeasurable, for the talented doctors and, in some cases, life-saving donors.

"Thank you, thank you. Thank you, because I'm, I shouldn't be here right now. And I take each and every day and just treated as a gift, which is what it is," Stansbury said.