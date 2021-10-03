A farm in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County is sounding the alarm on its unique corn maze attraction. They've got the ears, you bring your thinking caps for a fun, fall activity honoring area first responders.
"I created a whole maze myself. We used a GPS system this year," said Rachel Trettin, who owns the farm with her father.
On the ground and inside the carefully crafted corn maze, Trettin shows us the lay of the land.
This isn't just your miscellaneous maze. It's what they call, "high-tech." No map is handed to you. You work for it.
"It does take about two hours to go through," said Trettin. "We do offer different ways to get out if they have to get out for any reason such as a 6 foot flag to wave for help. We have a 'Corn Colonel" in the tower who will radio the corn police. They are known as the corn cobs. They'll come in and help get you out."
There's help if you need it. That's a common theme at the Gilbertsville Farm. That's why the maze is etched out this way.
"Without them our world would be a difficult place, so we definitely need them and we just want to honor them," said Jeffrey Peiffer, owner of the Gilbertsville Farm about why he chose to honor first responders.
The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October.
The Gilbertsville Farm is located at 1200 County Line Road.