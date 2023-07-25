The tagline for Montgomery County's Lynnewood Hall is the "Last American Versailles." It's 110,000 square feet, has 135 rooms, and sits on 35 acres.

"There is no other residential building in America that is this far gone that is set for restoration," said Ed Thome.

Using famed architect Horace Traumbauer, industrialist Peter Widener built Lynnewood Hall in the late 1890's. The Elkins Park estate cost $8 million, equating to nearly $300 million today.

"Compared to other Gilded Age mansions of the era it's not quite as opulent or grand, which I know sounds funny to say," Thome said.

Or absurd. But the task of 25-year-old Ed Thome is to bring back the glamour.

He heads the nonprofit Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation. They bought the mansion for $9 million in May and are set to restore what's sat vacant for 30 years.

"There's something about it that just captivated me. And I know it has an effect on other people as well," Thome added.

A self-described old soul, Thome, who first discovered Lynnewood as an 11-year-old, took us on a tour. Despite the decrepit conditions of much of the home, parts of the past easily peek through.

One of those is parts of the Van Dyke Gallery, a 1909 addition, one of four mansion galleries, that held the best private art collection in the country. The family would open it to the public.

The present goal is to replicate that past.

"The idea is the room will look exactly as it did and feel exactly as it did," said Thome inside what is left of the gallery, as it was walled off and left to rot before they took over.

We first reported on efforts to save Lynnewood in 2010. Those efforts never materialized.

More than a decade later the foundation's three-phase plan includes stabilizing the mansion, restoring the grounds, including the famed French gardens, and giving the interior back its golden coat.

Chief Operating Officer Angie VanScyoc figures the 30-year plan will cost nearly $100 million. The foundation is in the midst of a serious fundraising campaign for a $1.25-million asbestos removal project.

"We're just the advocates, we're the stewards to make sure it's given its best chance to be all that it can be, not just a one-stop-shop," she said.

"It's one thing to renovate this place, a place where people can walk through. You need people to keep coming back?" I asked Thome, inside the well-preserved ballroom.

"Absolutely," he said.

"What's the main way to do that?"

"The galleries, switch out the galleries, bring new exhibitions in," he said.

As well as musical, educational, and skilled trade training programs.

It's a plan where the weight of history isn't taken lightly.

"Crucial that we save it so future generations can appreciate the craftsmanship, the workmanship, and the history of the Wideners that went into a building like this," said Facilities Site Manager Tyler Schumacher.

Recreating the past to re-open up its future. Hopes are to have a portion of the grounds open by next spring.