UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Montgomery County.
Police were called to a home just outside of Collegeville around 7:50 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting, said the county district attorney's office in a news release.
Responding officers found a 12-year-old girl in the living room, suffering from a single gunshot wound, the DA said.
She died at the scene.
Other family members were home when officers arrived, and police recovered a firearm, the DA said.
Authorities did not release further details, but a spokesperson for the DA's office said the shooting was not a suicide. The girl's name is not being released.
Montgomery County detectives and Upper Providence police are investigating.