UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Montgomery County.

Police were called to a home just outside of Collegeville around 7:50 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting, said the county district attorney's office in a news release.

Responding officers found a 12-year-old girl in the living room, suffering from a single gunshot wound, the DA said.

She died at the scene.

Other family members were home when officers arrived, and police recovered a firearm, the DA said.

Authorities did not release further details, but a spokesperson for the DA's office said the shooting was not a suicide. The girl's name is not being released.

Montgomery County detectives and Upper Providence police are investigating.

