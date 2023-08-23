PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl who died after falling from the back of a truck.

The girl died Tuesday night at the hospital after the incident in a Plymouth Township neighborhood, said the county district attorney's office.

She and four other neighborhood children had been playing outside when a neighborhood man gave the kids a ride in the back of his Isuzu Elf truck, a medium duty pickup truck.

As the driver turned a corner at the intersection of Jolly and Harvard roads, the girl fell out of the truck, the DA said.

She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle where she died a short time later.

An autopsy found she died of blunt impact injuries, authorities said.

The DA said the investigation is ongoing, and did not say if any charges would be filed.