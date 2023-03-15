BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of entering his neighbor's apartment and inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl sleeping inside, police say.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Thunder Circle, off of Bristol Road, in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Police were told that the 9-year-old girl woke up to an unknown man in her bed, wearing only his underwear. She told police he had touched her inappropriately.

The girl ran out of her room and got her father, who found the man sitting on his daughter's bed wrapped in a blanket, police said.

The man, later identified as Paddy Purcell, 32, ran out of the apartment before police arrived.

Officers found Purcell in his neighboring apartment and arrested him.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and indecent assault of a child under 13. Purcell is being held on 10% of $1 million bail, police said.