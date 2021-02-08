QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - It's been a season of challenges, but people continue finding creative ways to overcome them, including a Girl Scout in Bucks County.
Crystal Keefe signed up her 6-year-old daughter Kenzie for the first time this year, so she could have a new experience and make friends.
Of course, a big part of being a Girl Scout, is selling cookies. But this year, the organization is not allowing girls to sell cookies outside stores or heavy traffic areas.
"We still wanted to give her that chance," said Keefe.
Keefe had the idea of creating a cookie truck and recruited her husband to build it.
"We boxed it in so she can have her own heater in there so she won't be cold," Keefe said.
The adorable truck has tires that look like Girl Scout cookies and a little shelf for Kenzie to display her stock.
"She's always, can we go out, can we go out,' even when it was snowing, 'can we go out?" Keefe said.
The stand is set up outside their home on Main Street in Quakertown. Kenzie has also sold some of her cookies online and has already doubled her goal of selling 500 cookies this year.