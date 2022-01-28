NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele and Lower Moreland Twp. Police Chief David Scirrotto announced the arrest of Michael Petrocik, 71, of Glenside, on charges of Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, DUI, Reckless Driving and other charges on Friday.
Statements say this arrest was related to a Dec. 29, 2021, crash in the 3000 block of Philmont Avenue in Huntingdon Valley. The crash killed 61-year-old Mary Duffy, who was walking her dog.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, Lower Moreland Twp. Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle/pedestrian crash at 3103 Philmont Avenue.
Police and emergency medical personnel arrived to find the victim lying on the sidewalk and an Audi A6 stopped on the grass near her.
The victim, later identified as Mary Duffy, was transported to Abington Hospital Trauma Center. Duffy underwent emergency surgery but died on Dec. 30, 2021, according to official reports. The dog survived the crash.
An investigation was launched by Lower Moreland Twp. Police, with assistance from the Montgomery County Detective Bureau, officials say. Police found that the entire crash was captured on a nearby business’s surveillance video.
Through review of the video, examination of the vehicle and reconstruction of the crash scene, officials say the investigation determined that the victim was walking her dog on the sidewalk when the Audi, being driven by Petrocik on Philmont Avenue, swerved off the roadway, crossed a berm and a grass area.
The vehicle then struck Duffy, knocking her into a pole police say. The Audi continued after striking the victim across an asphalt driveway and a yard, before hitting a stone wall and going airborne before coming to a rest.
The investigation determined that the Audi was travelling between 45 and 48 mph in a 35-mph zone before the crash, and that the defendant failed to react through the entire event, as the crash video showed no evidence of the Audi’s brakes being engaged.
Crash investigators say they determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the manner in which Petrocik was operating his vehicle, such as his speeding, and Petrocik’s level of impairment. Laboratory testing on the defendant’s blood found that he had multiple controlled substances in his system.
Petrocik was arraigned on Jan. 27, 2022, before Magisterial District Judge Jay S. Friedenberg, who set bail at $20,000 cash. The defendant posted bail and was released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m., March 15, 2022, before Judge Friedenberg.