QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A GoFundMe page that was created for a Quakertown family involved in a house fire is now closed after raising over half a million dollars.
After three people tragically died in a house fire on Christmas morning, friends of the King family organized a GoFundMe page that raised more than $600,000 in just a few days. However, despite the ongoing donations made to the account, organizers say they were forced to shut it down.
With concerns surrounding fake fundraisers, family friend Kristin Randazzo wrote, "Due to people creating GoFundMe pages with the same picture and receiving some insensitive and extremely rude emails and comments, we have decided to stop accepting donations through GoFundMe at this time.”
The King family was asleep at around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning when a fire ensued on the first floor of their home. The fire was allegedly caused by lights on the family's Christmas tree that caused the flames to erupt.
41-year-old Eric King and his two young sons passed away in the fire leaving behind his wife and their eldest son.
Organizers created a follow-up fundraiser using the website Giveinkind.com where people who still want to help the family can purchase gift cards to ensure that the cards go directly to the survivors.
Following this devastating tragedy, the Quakertown Community School District has set up a crisis response team to provide support to students, parents and staff. The district says those supports will continue when schools reopen after the holiday break.
A second GoFundMe page that has raised over $30,000 has been created for King's neighbors who were also displaced due to the extensive damage caused to their home.
The Quakertown Youth Baseball Association released a statement:
"As an organization, we are devastated by what happened to the King family. We are trying to do the best we can to memorialize the 3 we lost and to help Kristin and Brady. We feel this is the least we can do for a family that has been so giving of their time to our organization. This is a loss we will be feeling for a long time. Eric was an active member of our board who coached the teams of his 3 sons. He was one who most importantly wanted the kids to have fun and was constantly trying to help improve our organization. As for the loss of Liam and Patrick there are no words that can ever adequately describe the impact the loss of 2 children has on anyone. We ask that everyone keep the families impacted in their thoughts and we thank everyone who has reached out and helped so far."