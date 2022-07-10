NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - A raging house fire in Upper Bucks County sent three people to the hospital, including a firefighter.
Two people may not have made it out if it wasn't for a few good Samaritans who stopped to help.
About 15 fire departments responded to the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 8000 block of Easton Road (Route 611) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County.
Initial reports indicated people were trapped inside.
One of the people who stopped to help said he was driving by and saw flames coming from the home.
"We ran over.... we were asking if there was anyone in the house...and I heard a young man start screaming in the back there," he told 69 News.
He said he ran to the back of the home and saw a girl on the second floor. He quickly got a ladder up to her, but there was so much smoke she couldn't see it, he said. That's when he says he told her to jump.
"She jumped out and I kind of caught her, sort of," he said. "She was okay, bounced right up and we got her out."
He said the mother was still inside, so he and the husband got a ladder up to the window. The husband kicked the air conditioner out of the window and called to her, and she heard him, the man said.
"Thank God, just came to his voice and then we pulled her out," he said.
Fire officials say two people from the home were taken to the hospital.
"Just prior to our arrival, they said both victims were out. We did do a search for additional victims, but there was nobody else in the house," said Chief Bill Shick, of the Ottsville Fire Department.
Several firefighters were also treated for injuries.
"There's one firefighter that was transported to the hospital with a burn, two firefighters treated for smoke inhalation, several for heat exhaustion," said Shick.
Firefighters said the house was very cluttered, making it especially difficult to combat the flames.
"Very packed full, there's been multiple collapses," Shick said.
Fire crews had to pump water from nearby Lake Nockamixon.
There's no word on the conditions of any taken to the hospital.
Officials have not commented on what caused the fire. Fire marshals from Bucks County and state police are investigating.