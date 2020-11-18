DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The only Republican on the three-member Bucks County Board of Commissioners said it's time to accept the results of the Nov. 3 election.
"President-elect (Joseph) Biden should be recognized as such," Gene DiGirolamo said at Wednesday's board meeting.
The former state legislator and farmer said his comments might get him into some trouble, but he said the contest is over despite litigation in several states.
Biden, a Democrat, won in Bucks County over President Donald Trump.
"We need to accept the results of our election, not only here in Pennsylvania, but across the United States," DiGirolamo said. "We all need to move forward."
Solicitor Joseph Khan said the county faces litigation from the Trump campaign and others over 2,500 ballots, but there are no allegations of election fraud.
In other business, Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said pandemic-related unemployment in the county is around 9%. That's down from a high of 13%, but well above about 4% in 2019 before the spread of the coronavirus.
The numbers do not tell the full story. McKevitt said 14,150 county residents are receiving unemployment compensation "but there are others who aren't employed who are not in that number."
McKevitt said unemployed residents should check buckscareersolutions.com for jobs.
"There are companies in this county that need people," she said.
Amazon.com Inc. and others are hiring, McKevitt said.
Former commissioner Andy Warren questioned some of the spending items the board approved at their meeting in Doylestown.
"What exactly is a flip top table?" he asked, referring to a a $23,872 expense for tables and chairs. The tables and chairs were used to count votes, allowing workers to maintain social distance, Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia told Warren.
He also questioned spending on telecommuting and phone technology to help the county deal with the pandemic, though most of the costs will be covered by federal money.
"Will that still be necessary after corona ends?" Warren said.
Nobody knows when it will end, so the commissioners extended Bucks County's pandemic declaration of emergency through March 4, 2021. That declaration affects only county operations. Most pandemic rules are set by the state government.
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said the county will be looking at pedestrian safety, reviewing dangerous intersections in Tullytown, Bensalem, Lower Southampton and Bensalem. Many Bucks neighborhoods were built without sidewalks, forcing people to walk in the street.
"We're hoping that study can lead to safer intersections," he said.
Harvie also said the county is trying to develop a plan to collect electronic waste, such as televisions and mobile phones.
Ellis-Marseglia asked Trinity Health resolve a strike over wages by nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.
"We have done what we could to try to support the nurses," she said. Trinity Health, a Catholic health system, has "brought in strangers to take care of the residents of this county" Ellis-Marseglia said of the substitutes brought in as temporary staff.