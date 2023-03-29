LANCASTER, Pa. - On a farm in Lancaster Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro says farmers are scared as the avian flu continues to spread.

"Hi-Path avian influenza is one of the largest animal public health emergencies in American history and it's hitting us especially hard right here in the Commonwealth," says Shapiro.

The highly contagious virus affects birds and has wreaked havoc on the poultry industry in the state.

Shapiro says new cases once again emerged this year and it's continuing to spread, killing livestock and affecting egg production.

Shapiro says, "The poultry industry is one of the largest and most important industries in that sector, supporting 26,000 family-sustaining jobs here in the commonwealth and generating over $7 billion annually."

He fears, unless the crisis is controlled, it will have a ripple effect on the economy. It already has, as we saw egg prices soar. So he says the state needs to step up and do more to help farmers affected.

He's proposing, in his budget, $25 million for a recovery fund to help farmers and $6 million to support the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Lab System to provide more testing. Shapiro was joined by Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, who represents the Lancaster area, and together they are urging lawmakers to approve the funding.

Shapiro says, "this issue is far bigger than partisanship or some momentary difference, this is about developing commonsense solutions to a pressing problem that threatens the livelihoods of the good people of Pennsylvania."