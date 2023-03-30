Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Montgomery County Thursday to call for more funding for first-responders and 911 dispatchers.

"Costs have risen by 23 percent, and while all of that has happened, the state contribution to this, the state investment in this, has remained flat," said Shapiro.

According to Montgomery County's Deputy Director of Emergency Communications, Jennifer Cass, that lack of funding has made it hard to keep enough people manning the phones.

"There is a staffing crisis, which is crippling the majority of 911 centers across the nation. Every region, state, and national call I participate in, staffing is always, always the number-one topic," said Cass.

So Gov. Shapiro is calling for $86 million in new funding: $50 million for 911 call centers, and $36 million for first responders.

"Helping them boost salaries, invest in technology, and upgrade the equipment that is needed to both keep them safe, and keep our community safe," said Shapiro.

That funding would come from an increase in the 911 surcharge on your cell phone bill.

"By taking the surcharge from $1.65 to $2.03, which is really just kind of an inflationary index from when it was last set, that generates the extra $50 million that would go directly to the counties," said Shapiro.

But some Republicans say the proposal doesn't address the underlying problem. Montgomery County State Rep. Donna Scheuren said "Our EMS providers are struggling financially because they are not being properly reimbursed from the insurance companies, including Medicare administered by the federal government."

But Scheuren also called the additional funding "crucial" for recruitment in the short term.