PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf says there is $24 million in state funding available to communities across Pennsylvania - money, he says, that needs to be used to fight gun violence.
"All across the state, gun violence stats are worse than they are in the past," Wolf began.
But to help, Wolf is touting the Violence Intervention and Prevention Fund. It's available for areas that are seeing a high rate of violent crime.
Community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, municipalities, district attorneys, and counties are eligible to apply by the Oct. 15 deadline.
"Neighborhood-based, community-based organizations should rush to apply for these resources," urged Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes.
The funds given out will range anywhere from $50,000 to $2 million, depending on the size of the area and the need.
"The fear and the stress and the grief that gun violence leaves in its wake hurts every community member affected - every parent, every friend, every child, every neighbor," Wolf said.
Even as the governor and state leaders talked about gun violence at the YMCA branch in West Philadelphia, just two miles away, gunshots rang out at 38th and Aspen streets.
Four people, police say, were shot in a drive-by shooting. A nearby school was put on lockdown. It is the same location where authorities say a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed just the night before.
"Change is possible, we have to have change but it's going to take all of us working together to chart a different course than the one we've been on," Wolf said.
To apply for a Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant, people can go to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website. The deadline is Oct. 15.