Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

 Commonwealth Media Services

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf surveyed storm damage in Montgomery County Wednesday.

He toured Bridgeport, which was hit hard by flooding from Ida's remnants.

The day after the storm, rescuers were going door to door in boats to rescue people from rooftops.

A resource center is available for residents on West Lafayette Street in Norristown.

You can meet with representatives from disaster relief groups, municipal, county, and state emergency management officials and human service agencies.

It's open until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

