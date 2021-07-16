BENSALEM TWP., Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf visited Bucks County communities affected by severe weather and flash flooding.
The governor was joined by local officials and legislators to visit damaged homes and speak to residents in Bristol and Andalusia, an unincorporated community in Bensalem Township.
“I’m here today in Bucks County to see first-hand the damage caused by the flash flooding this area experienced Monday night, and to hear from the residents affected by it,” said Gov. Wolf. “PEMA and local emergency officials have done a tremendous job of helping residents and now the clean up is underway, but people are still hurting.”
Heavy rains caused localized flash flooding throughout the southern end of Bucks County and parts of Northeast Philadelphia on July 12.
In Bristol, Gov. Wolf visited a flood-damaged home and spoke with the homeowner.
In Andalusia, he toured the Lafayette Gardens condominium, which experienced heavy flood damage. Many homeowners were forced to relocate with the help of the Red Cross.
PEMA and county emergency management officials are still on the ground assessing damage in southeastern Pennsylvania.
A multi-agency resource center with local, county and state resources will be set up where victims can get assistance. It will be available on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon (Church St. Entrance).
“Thank you to the first responders, emergency management personnel and local officials who reacted so quickly to keep people safe and begin cleanup efforts,” Gov. Wolf said. “And thank you to the residents of these communities and Northeast Philadelphia, who have pulled together in the face of this crisis to take care of one another.”