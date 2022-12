MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office will hold a hearing in Montgomery County on Wednesday about funding to help people rebuild after Hurricane Ida.

The hearing will take place at the Montgomery Township community center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Officials say the federal government has allocated $38 million for Pennsylvania counties impacted by the storm.

Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester counties are eligible for funding.